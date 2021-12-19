LEIGHTON — Melissa C. “Lisa” Hatton, 58, of Leighton, died on Friday, December 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Matt Smith and Charles Simmons officiating. Burial will be at Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Lisa was a native of Colbert County and a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church. She was formerly employed by Helen Keller Memorial Hospital where she worked for over 20 years. Lisa’s final wishes were that her friends and family would come to know the Lord Jesus as their personal Savior.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grover T. Hatton.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Marvalene Hatton; brothers, Charles Hatton (Kisha) and Scott Hatton; nephews, Channing Hatton and Jonathan Johnson; great-niece and nephew, Kaylee Hatton and Austin Threet; and 2 stepchildren, Amber Muehl and Zack Curtis.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff at North Alabama Medical Center for their care for Lisa.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to condolences for the family.
