FULTON, MISSISSIPPI — Melissa “Missy” Mitchell Pierce, 50, died August 8, 2022. There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.