LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Melissa “Moe” Brown, 56, died July 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Freemon Cemetery.

