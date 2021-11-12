HALEYVILLE — Melissa Savage Guthrie went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 9, 2021. She was born in Oakman, Alabama, where she spent her childhood with her twin sister, Margaret.
Melissa attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a master’s degree in Education. She went on to creatively teach and inspire lifelong learning in elementary school children.
She was the matriarch of the Guthrie family and played a vital role in every aspect of their lives. Melissa was the wife of the founder of Guthrie’s, Hal Guthrie. She was instrumental in developing the Guthrie’s brand. Melissa’s faithfulness to the Lord was evident in her unending generosity to her family, her church, and her community. She was known as a powerful prayer warrior to many.
You were blessed to receive Melissa’s hospitality; her fellowship and food were always there at just the right time. Melissa cherished the names given to her by her loving friends and family such as Mitzi Mama, Fizzes, Minnie Mouth, Mo and Mozel. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, friend. Whatever the relationship you had with Melissa, her goal was to show you God’s unconditional and faithful love.
Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Savage and Velma Bolton Savage; her in-laws, Ila Vee Guthrie and Clarence Terrell “Bo” Guthrie; her son, Chris Guthrie; her identical twin sister, Margaret Savage Parks; her husband, Hal Guthrie.
She is survived by her children, Hud (Mindi), Joe Kelly (Jennifer), Anna Margaret, and Chris’ wife Tara; her grandchildren, Chase, Ryan, Kassidy, Brancen, Sawyer, Tanner, Garrison, and Campbell; her great- grandchildren, Bo Neely, Gentry and Brooks; her brother and sister-in-law, Terrell (Patsy); her nephews, Alan Parks and the Honorable Clarence (Dianne) Guthrie.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Haleyville, Alabama on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 11:00 to noon. The funeral will begin at noon. Anyone desiring to sow a seed in her memory may do so by giving to The Ramp Ministry, P.O. Box 1508, Hamilton, Alabama 35570. www.theramp.org
Melissa will be missed my so many, but her legacy of deep gratitude, encouragement and love of Jesus Christ will live on for generations to come.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.
