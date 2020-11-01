SHEFFIELD — Mellie Maxine Ellison Everhart, 95, died October 29, 2020. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Monday at Cowboy Church of Colbert County with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Glendale Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

