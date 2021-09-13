HALEYVILLE — Melody Cook Adair, 55, died September 11, 2021. Visitation will be September 15, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville, AL. The service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial at Bethel Cemetery in Bear Creek, AL. You may leave condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

