RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Melton G. Prince, 79, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital. A native of Franklin County, he resided in the area all of his life. He is fondly remembered by many as the produce manager at Big Star in Russellville and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Russellville.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Services will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Russellville. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Bo Lloyd. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Survivors include wife of almost 58 years, Camille Prince of Russellville; son, Scotty Prince and wife Melanie of Russellville; siblings, Shelton Prince and wife Dessie, Mary Doris Kimbrough; and Danny Prince and wife Rita; grandchildren, Andy Prince and wife CD and Amy Parker and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Sadie Brooke and Paisley Parker; mother-in-law, Josephine Scott and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and RVerna J. Prince; brother, Billy Joe Prince and sister, Betty Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Russellville.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
