TUSCUMBIA — Melva Gayle Roberson, 67, formerly of Falkville, died August 27, 2020. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

