RUSSELLVILLE — Melva Jean Bishop, age 84, of Russellville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Mrs. Bishop was a devout Christian woman and a devoted, active member of the Church of the Nazarene. She was employed as a judicial assistant for many years working with Judge Jolley and working in the public. She had a true servant’s heart, loving to help and serve others, preparing food for the shut-ins, visiting the nursing homes, and preparing goody baskets for everyone she met. She especially loved summertime, when fresh fruits and vegetables were readily available and enjoyed canning those produce, and giving the finished product away to her friends and family. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Speaking at the service will be Ralph Bishop, Jr. and Vic Mayfield. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Bishop, Tyler Bishop, Lucas Bishop, Cole Bishop, Jamey Vernon and Jeff Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Elliot Bishop and Phillip Wilson.
Mrs. Bishop leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Dr. Ken Bishop (wife, Suzanne), of Mobile; daughter-in-law, Susan Bishop of Russellville; grandchildren, Drs. Elliot and Natalie Bishop; Erin Blair Bishop, William Tyler Bishop, Lucas Bishop, Cole Bishop; and great-grandchild, Vivienne Bishop; and a host of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Tim Bishop; father of her children, Oscar Ray Bishop; father, Ora Martin Childers; mother, Mildred Dean Pinkley Tollison; and stepfather, Aaron Tollison.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Renee, Marie, Lisa, Diane “Sissy”, Betty, Cathy; as well as the many other friends and neighbors who looked after and took care of Mrs. Bishop over the years. Also a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of North Alabama for your love and kindness.
