FLORENCE — Melvin A. Allison, 82, of Florence, went to be with his Lord, May 7, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a native Tennessean who moved to Florence from Florida. A graduate of Belmont University (B.A. degree) and Tennessee State University (M.A. degree) he served as pastor and an educator in Tennessee and Florida for over 43 years.
Survivors include his soulmate and wife of 57 years, Dorothy Joan Vetitoe Allison; sons, Steven (Juanita) and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Demetria (Will), Michael (Anastacia) and Cody; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Major; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Kaye; parents, Paul Sr. and Minnie Allison; brothers, Paul Jr., Charles, Bobby and Danny; and sister, Grace Glosson.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented