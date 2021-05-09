FLORENCE — Melvin Autrey Allison, 82, went to be with his Lord, May 7, 2021. An Inurnment will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with final arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.