RUSSELLVILLE — Melvin Louis Barnett, 71, Russellville, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Melvin was a veteran of the US Air Force. He loved to fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Moore; parents, Johnnie and Mable Barnett; and sister, Reba Moody.
Melvin is survived by his son, George Barnett (Donna), Tuscumbia; brother, Travis Barnett, Greenhill; sister, Helda Landers, Greenhill; grandchildren, Joseph and Mackenzie Barnett; great-grandson, Silas Barnett; and stepson, Steven Moore (Denise).
