TUSCUMBIA — Melvin Bryon Michael, 64, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, September 2, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with George Michael officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Melvin loved hunting, fishing, and Alabama Football. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Michael, and his brother, Jeff Michael.
Melvin is survived by his mother, Annette Michael; brothers, Andy Michael and Tim Michael (Reba); niece, Kayla Davis; great-nephew, Payton Davis; and great-niece, Lydia Parker.
Pallbearers will be Payton Davis, Terry Parker, Devon Jeffreys, Andy Berry, Tim Berry, and Brian Berry.
