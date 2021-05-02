IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Melvin Howard Nixon, 68, died April 28, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

