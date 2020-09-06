BELMONT, MISS. — Melvin J. Taylor, 87, died September 4, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in East Prentiss Cemetery.

