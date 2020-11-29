IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Melvin Joe Frazier, 86, died November 27, 2020. Visitation is 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Monday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood. Burial is in Railroad Cemetery. He was retired from Hassell and Hughes Lumber Company.

