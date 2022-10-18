FLORENCE — Melvin Gerald Mullins, Jr., age 50, passed away September 18, 2022. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. He was the father of Santana Declue. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.