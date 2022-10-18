FLORENCE — Melvin Gerald Mullins, Jr., age 50, passed away September 18, 2022. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. He was the father of Santana Declue. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
- Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
- Lotteries for Oct. 18
- Sports on TV, Radio: Oct. 18, 2022
- 4 from Shoals named to Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game
- Colbert County's chief assistant district attorney resigns
- Man gets life sentence in manslaughter plea
- Titans, Nashville line up deal for new domed stadium
Most Read
Articles
- Injured Tuscumbia police officer remains in ICU
- Inmate serving for manslaughter up for parole
- Deer hunting season begins with a new regulation, plea from officials
- Pedestrian killed in police vehicle crash
- Florence murder suspect pleads to manslaughter
- Deshler students help extract teen in overturned vehicle
- State won't seek death penalty for White
- Trapped souls wander ground of Cypress Moon Studio
- Lexington, Cherokee and Courtland awarded almost $1.2M in grants
- Rippey hired as Sheffield mental health officer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Steven Ray Dunn
- Terry Hinton
- Injured Tuscumbia police officer remains in ICU
- Larry E. Young
- Mickey Eugene Culpepper
- Inmate serving for manslaughter up for parole
- Mickey Eugene Culpepper
- Oakland man facing rape, sexual abuse charges
- 'We got to break the piggy bank': Lexington wins first region title in 13 years
- Marvolene Thornton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge (1)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Sheffield PD welcomes new K-9 Hulix (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- I'm worried about mask wearers (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
Commented