CHEROKEE — Melvin Randall Nix, 59, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday September, 29, 2021. Visitation was at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, on Sunday, October 3, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial was in Barton Cemetery.
Melvin was a lifelong resident of Colbert County, Alabama and the manager of Hines Tire of Florence.
Melvin was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Randall Nix; parents, Thomas and Bobbie Nix; and brother, Buddy Nix.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Melissa Nix; his significant other, Diane Merritt; brothers, Ricky (Pat), Marvin, Myron (Elaine), and Maylon Nix (Kim); sister, Marilyn Bradford (Glenn); and four grandchildren.
