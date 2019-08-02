FLORENCE — Melvin Dwayne Thirkill was born October 28, 1972 to Shirley (Gerry) Scott and the late Curtis Carr. He departed his life peacefully July 30, 2019.
Melvin was well known for working in the restaurant industry as a cook. He always had a humble spirit and pleasing smile on his face. He loved to encourage others, listen to his gospel music, go fishing and playing billiards. He is now at his resting place with baby boy, Derrick Thirkill smiling and watching over those that they have left behind.
Melvin confessed a hope in Christ at an early age in his birthplace of Lima, OH.
Preceding Melvin’s death is his father, Curtis Carr; son, Derrick Thirkill; his in-laws; his brothers-in law; Lynn and Gary Hubert.
Melvin leaves to cherish his memories to his beautiful wife Lori Hubert-Thirkill. His loving mother, Shirley (Gerry) Scott; son, DeVante Thirkill (Molly); his late son Derrick’s wife Olivia Thirkill and two beautiful grandchildren, Maddison and Jamie Thirkill. He also leaves his memories with his brothers, John, George, Christopher and Joe; his uncle, Otis J. Rogers; his brothers-in law, Barry, David, Jay, Steven, Bart, Kirk and Scot Hubert; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service for Mr. Thirkill will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, Rev. Moshiu Knox officiating. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
