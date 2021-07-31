MOULTON — Melvin Wylie, 89, died July 30, 2021. Visitation is 10 a.m. till noon Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens. Melvin was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

