HALEYVILLE — Memphis Eduardo Alvarado, 11 weeks, died Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery.

