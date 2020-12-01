MUSCLE SHOALS — Merendia Powers, 88, died November 25, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

