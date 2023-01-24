F 1.24.23 Snoddy.jpg

KILLEN — Merle McCormick Snoddy, age 82, of Killen, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be at Center Star Church on Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Stand Pruitt officiating. She will lie in state one hour before the service at the church. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

