HUNTSVILLE — Merle Williams, 94 of Huntsville, Alabama, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Elmcroft of Byrd Springs in Huntsville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Steve Williams officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams was born February 18, 1927 in Colbert County, Alabama. She was a member of the Baptist church and she was retired from Kroger in Huntsville.
Survivors: Sons, Larry Williams of Huntsville and Terry Williams of Muscle Shoals; daughters, Debbie Terry of Athens and Judy Horton of Huntsville; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
