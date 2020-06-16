TUSCUMBIA — Mevaline “Bea” Richardson, 95, of Tuscumbia, AL died Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be today, June 16, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie V. and Lenn Hill Sanders; husband, Alvin Amos Richardson; sister, Maxine Henry; and brother-in-law, Rayford Henry.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mildred Pounders; brother-in-law, Jim my Richardson (Nancy); nephew, Ray Henry (Jan), Jim Bob (Jennifer); Debbie Pounders; great-nephew, Dan Henry (Brandy); great-great-niece, Ashlyn Glenn (Blake); great-great-greatnephew, Landon Henry.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice during this time.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented