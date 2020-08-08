PHIL CAMPBELL — Michael Anthony Carter, 62 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away August 6, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at Gray Rock FCM Church, Phil Campbell, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Hulon Heath and Bro. William Borden officiating. Burial will be in adjoining cemetery.
Mike was a member of Gray Rock FCM Church.
He was born July 12, 1958 in Russellville, AL.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Martha Carter; his mother and father-in-law, Curtis and Dessie Taylor; and his sister-in-law, Pat Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Carter; his children, Todd (Whitney) Carter and Chrissy (Logan) Nix; his grandson, Kyson Carter; his sister and brother-in- laws, Kathy (William) Borden, Debbie (Hulon) Heath, Cecil (Peggy) Taylor, James Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jo Rudi Trapp, Kendall Trapp, Eric Weeks, Hershel Durham, Alan Dempsey, and Corey Davis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kyson Carter, Justin Baker, Isaiah Oliver, Austin Hall, Brayden Hall, and Bryson Oliver.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, our Gray Rock FCM Church family and our special friend, Darlene Durham.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
