FLORENCE — Michael Anthony Dewayne Ghrigsby, 51, died August 3, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home with burial in Greenhill Cemetery.

