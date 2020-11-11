FLORENCE
Michael Arthur Zuelke, 65, of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A and Irene Zuelke and brother, Rick Zuelke.
Survivors include brothers, Bill Zuelke and wife, Lauren and Tim Zuelke, all of Florence; sister-in-law, Laurie; nephew, Billy Zuelke, both of Florida; nieces, Elizabeth Zuelke of Nashville, TN and Mary Hurston Zuelke of Spartanburg, SC.
The family is grateful to Compassus Hospice and Palliative care, Florence for the care given to Mike by Matthew Flannagin, Lily Flowers, Kelly Blackburn, Ellen White and Reverend Lanier Nail.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
