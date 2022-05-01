ATHENS — Michael Beckham, 55, died April 28, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lentzville Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.

