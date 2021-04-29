KILLEN — Michael Berman Vaughn, Sr., 78, of Killen, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Dr. Hal Kitchings, Dr. John Brock, Brother Ronny Jones, and Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Mike, also named “Pox” by his grandkids, is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Rutledge Vaughn; children, Kellie Vaughn Kitchings (Hal), St. Pete, FL, Michael Berman Vaughn, Jr. (Rhonda), Killen, and Shannon Vaughn Daniel (Chip), Florence; sister, Sandra Vaughn McMillin (Jimmy); grandchildren, Trey Kitchings (Holly), Hayden Michael Woodruff (Liz), Halie Kitchings Crane (Logan), Michael Berman Vaughn, III, Tayla Vaughn Clark (Jake), Tanner Vaughn, Ben Daniel, Sam Daniel, and Riley Vaughn; and great-grandchildren, Ava Woodruff, Brodie Thigpen, Clayton Kitchings, Brett Woodruff, Lincoln Kitchings, and Braven Crane, and soon-to-be, Miles Clark.
Mike loved the Lord and his family and served them well! He served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, worked with children in Awana, and helped start a greeters ministry at Highland Baptist, Highland Park Baptist, and Center Star Baptist. He was also a great athlete. Some things that stand out: He was named 3rd Baseman Player of the year and was inducted into the Alabama Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in 2006. Of course, he was our Hero and blessed us beyond measure because of who he was!
The family would like to thank the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Center Star First Responders, and Mike Bishop for treating “Pox” and our family with respect and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mars Hill Softball Program, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630.
