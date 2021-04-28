KILLEN — Michael Berman Vaughn, 78, died April 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will immediately follow at the church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. He was the husband of Connie Rutledge Vaughn.

