LEXINGTON — Michael Blake Glover, 38 of Lexington, AL, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday December 12, 2021 from 1-3:00 p.m at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pettus Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Angie Glover.
Survivors include his wife, Kasey Glover; children, Carson and Corbin Glover; aunts and uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
