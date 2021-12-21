TRINITY — Michael Thomas Boyles, 63, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be from noon till 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Owens Chapel Cemetery. Michael is the son of Dolores Summers Boyles and the late Wayne Boyles.

