SHEFFIELD — Michael David “Mike” Bratton, 66, died Thursday, February 3, 2022. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery at 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

