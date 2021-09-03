TUSCUMBIA — Michael Ray “Bully” Bullion, 58, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, died on September 1, 2021, at his residence of an aortic aneurysm. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6-8pm at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12noon in the funeral home chapel with Bubba Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
He was a retired brick layer and a 1981 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He accepted Jesus as a teen at Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Raye Bullion, the love of his life; parents, Ed & Stella Bullion; sister, Mona Mackey (Jake); twin sister, Michelle Liles (Tony); sister, Diane Bullion Gallardo (Ted); Teresa Holland, mother of his daughter; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his sister, Milley Bullion Bates; grandparents, Robert & Earlie Davenport, and Earl & Lizzie Bell Gregory; and niece, Jessica Danielle McBrayer.
Pallbearers will be Chris Murphy, Billy Ray McBrayer, Bobby Joe McBrayer, Blake Sheppard, Matthew Moss, Tommy Lee Bates, Clifton Jackson, and Eric Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be workers at Nabisco Deals, where Michael volunteered often.

