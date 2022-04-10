ROGERSVILLE
Michael “Mikey” Anthony Butler, 58, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022 after a courageous battle with illness. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and sports; but he loved spending time with his family and friends most of all.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Happy Valley Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Andy Corbett officiating.
Michael is preceded in death by his father and mother, Buford W. Butler and Gladys Manley Butler and his special friend, Betty Ann Cole.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Adrian Butler and Justin Lee Butler (Tori); siblings, Morris Butler, Marcell Couch (James), Danny Butler, Mitzie Whitehouse (Billy), Pam Nichols (Dennis); grandchildren, Kenna, Jayden, Mason, and Kohyn Butler; special friend of 40 years, Jennifer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Butler family.
Commented