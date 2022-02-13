SHEFFIELD — Michael Dale Byrd, age 53, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 15, from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Dr. Rudy Guess will officiate. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Michael was a salesman at Shoals Piping for many years, and he loved to sing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dale Byrd; and granddaughter, Savannah Durham.
Survivors include his mother, Ivy Morgan Byrd; daughters, Tiffany Durham (David) and Amberlee Byrd; grandson, Ryder Durham; and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
