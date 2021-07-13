SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Michael C. Kuhns, 81, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Church of God. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing. He was retired from General Motors.

