SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Michael C. Kuhns, 81, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Church of God. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing. He was retired from General Motors.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning
- Iraqi health officials: 58 dead in fire at coronavirus ward
- Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving
- Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal
- China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows
- USA Basketball falls again, this time 91-83 to Australia
- Asian stocks follow Wall St higher, China exports surge
- The Latest: Malaysia shuts virus-stricken vaccination center
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
- Mars Hill teen perfecting her recipe to success
- Partnership births new music production company in Sheffield
- Where should Florence's new city hall and parking deck be located?
- Forbes article features Rosenbaum house
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- Jack Oakley III
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented