HAMILTON — Michael Alan Castor, 54, passed away September 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

