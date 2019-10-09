GREENHILL — Michael Steven Coker, 25, of Greenhill, passed away October 5, 2019. Michael was a maintenance technician at Flexco in Tuscumbia. He was a member of Atlas Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Rogers High School Class of 2012.
Michael is survived by his parents, Mike and Tammy Grigsby Coker; grandparents, Ducky and Ann Lash Grigsby and Jerry and Sheila Arnett Coker; aunt, Belynda and husband, Tim Fulmer; uncle, Greg Coker; cousins, Katie (Michael) Campbell, Matthew (Jessica) Fulmer, Lydia (Sam) Stevenson and little cousins, Keaton and Knox; and his beloved dog, Skye a blue pit, and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lester and Dorothy Grigsby, J.F. and Eula Lash, Acie and Beatrice Coker, and Roy and Henriatta Arnett.
Visitation will be today, October 9, 2019 starting at 5 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby and Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gatlin Hill, Robert Herston, Nick Waller, John Clemmons, Brady Holder and Samuel Laster. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Grigsby, Hunter Grigsby, Jared Holden, Hank Thigpen, Patrick O’Neal, Tyler Gooch and Zane Taylor.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
