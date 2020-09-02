LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Michael D. Eckhart, 88, died August 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in John Lay Cemetery. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

