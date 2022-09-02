IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Michael D. Richardson, 52, of Iuka, Mississippi, was called home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born to the late John D. and Carolyn Richardson on January 25, 1970. Michael owned and operated MRI Lawns. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard, but most of all, Michael loved people and helping others. He was a true servant of God. He worked daily to serve Him and witness to others.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Becky Haynie Richardson; his mother, Carolyn Richardson; his sisters, Linda Patrick (Mike), Lisa Trussell (Gary), and Dienna Fooshee (Tim); his uncles, Joe Richardson (Treva) and Harold Steinbach; his aunts, Elaine Norman and Joann Richardson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Richardson; his paternal grandparents, Shelby Sr. and Alma Richardson; his maternal grandparents, James and Aline Thompson; his uncles, Shelby Richardson, Bill Richardson, Thomas Richardson, and Paul Norman; and his aunt, Laura Steinbach.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visitation is scheduled for today, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home - Iuka. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Brother Joe Richardson and Brother JB Burns. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers include Sam Lee, Andy Turner, Chad Fooshee, Jase Fooshee, Blake Patrick, Tyler Patrick, Josh Zills, and Caleb Zills. Honorary pallbearers include Kaden Johnson, JR Johnson, Landon Patrick, Wyatt Patrick, Lucas Patrick, Nathaniel Patrick, Colton Haynie, and Jake Grissom.
Memorials may be made in Michael’s honor to Tishomingo County Foster Rescue.
An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
Commented