IUKA, MS — Michael Anthony “Mike” Davis, 59, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 2, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward final expenses at the Mike Davis Memorial Account at Regions Bank in Corinth. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

