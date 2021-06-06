SHEFFIELD
Michael Wayne Dawson, age 58, passed away June 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 3 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery, Williams Funeral Home directing. Michael was the son of the late Billy Wayne and Patricia Dawson.
