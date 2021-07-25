IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Michael Dean Hayes, 70, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Iuka, Mississippi. Mike graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School in 1969 and was a diesel mechanic for 50 years. He loved working on his race cars and going to the drag strip. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Hayes; five daughters, Ellen Woodruff (Richard), Crystal Atkins (Jimmy), Brandy Voyles (Ricky), Heather Thacker (Josh), and Lee Ann Johnson; three brothers, Jeff Hayes (Gina), Bill Hayes (Melanie), and Ronnie Hayes (Genell); one sister, Jill Worsham; and 12 grandchildren, Nora Woodruff, Rylee Rogers, Bentley Thacker, Hadley Thacker, Kayden Brown, Rick Voyles, Angel Voyles, Jacob Voyles, Raegan Voyles, Sophia Hetzel, Alivia Johnson, and Haiden Gahagan.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Hayes; and his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Hamilton Hayes.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS was entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services were scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Sam Hayes. Interment followed in Margerum Cemetery. Pallbearers included John Waldrop, Jeremy Wilson, Chester Patrick, Corey Gist, Matt Green, and Tyler Lowrey. Honorary pallbearers included Cliff Cox and Joel Qualls. Visitation was scheduled for 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
