ROGERSVILLE — Michael Dewayne Green, 59, of Rogersville passed away April 22, 2021. Mike was a veteran of the United States National Guard.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28th, from 5-7 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Green and brother, Tiny Green. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Green; children, Preston Green, Cameron Green, Brittney Green, Amber Stacy, Megan Green, Briana Green; siblings, Sandy Green, Diane Fleming, Dexter Green, Angie Green; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Green’s family.
Commented