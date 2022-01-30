TUSCUMBIA — Michael Lynn Estey, 72, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Don McGuyer, Frank Richey, and Matthew Scoggins officiating. Interment will be in Piney Grove Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Michael was a native of Sheffield. He served in the National Guard for six years and worked as a Senior Operator at Texas Eastern National Gas Company for thirty-eight years. Michael was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. He also served as Elder at Frankfort Road Church of Christ for many years. He loved studying his Bible and sharing the message of God’s Word with his friends and family. Michael’s favorite “job” on earth was being a Papa. He loved spending time and talking with his pride and joy, Beau.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dean Estey, Sr.; mother, Juanita R. Estey; brother, Jerry Dean Estey, Jr.; father-in-law, James Clifton Alexander; and mother-in-law, Julia Blanche Alexander.
Michael is survived by his wife of fifty years, Deborah Alexander Estey, Tuscumbia; children, Tracy Estey Rhodes (Dwayne) and Laney Estey Wroten (late husband, Rick Wroten); sister, Janice Estey Davis (Farley); grandchildren, Beau Clifton Wroten, Emily Grace Rhodes, and Kristin Faith Rhodes; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lee Davis, Dwayne Rhodes, Farley Davis, Seth Pendergrass, Dennis Alexander, and Dewayne Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers from Texas Eastern, Dean Goodloe, Willie Brown, Keith Jones, Ricky Bourland, Chad Bourland, Danny Ethridge, and dear friend, Darrell Reid.
