TUSCUMBIA — Michael F. Terry, 67, died November 30, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesay at 3 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood with Colbert Memorial directing. He was the husband of Carole Terry.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.