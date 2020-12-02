TUSCUMBIA
Michael Faron Terry, 67, of Tuscumbia passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service today, December 2, 2020 at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery at 3 p.m. Montey Gaisser will be officiating. Michael was a member of Ford City Baptist Church. He was in the Local Union 366 of Sheffield, AL since 1973. He enjoyed playing golf, pool, and Dominos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Terry of Sheffield; brothers, Jimmy Terry, Sr., Donny Terry, and Rickey Terry; brother-in-law, David Sparks.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alice Carole Terry of Tuscumbia; daughter, Anna Faron Terry Harvey of Tuscumbia; step-daughter, Leslie South (Rawlie) of Tuscumbia; brothers, Fred R. Terry (Laura) of Sheffield and Mark Terry of Sheffield; sisters, Shirley Eddie (Henry), Carolyn Sparks, and Brenda Potts (Danny); grandson, Jaxton Harrison of Muscle Shoals; step-granddaughter, Katie South of Leighton; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, other loving family, and his best friend, Jennifer his pet.
Nephews will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers and sisters of the Local 366.
Special thanks to Elaine and Grace with Alabama Hospice for all the care given to our dear loved one.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
