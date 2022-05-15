IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Michael Russ Gambrell, 59, departed this life May 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. and Monday, from 11 a.m., to service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Hollis Cemetery. He was the husband of Brenda K. Pruett Gambrell.

